Late field goal lifts Mira Mesa past University City

It’s amazing how a classic Old West-style shootout between two of the best gun-slinging quarterbacks in the county came down to the foot of a kicker.

Noah Tumblin and his Mira Mesa Marauders got the winning 27-yard field goal with 4.8 seconds left in the game by sophomore Daniel Domingo to beat visiting University City 33-30 in an Eastern League thriller Friday night.

“To be real it’s almost like this every game for me,” said Tumblin, who completing 15-of-21 passes for 229 and two TDs. “It’s great to be playing a game like this between two local stars.”

Trailing 30-18 with after three quarters, UC (4-3, 0-1 Eastern League) got a pair of TD passes from junior Gunnar Gray to tie the game at 30 with 3:06 to play. Gray (19 of 34, 305 yards, 4 TDs) first hit Jimmy Galindo for a 15-yard TD with 9:17 to play and then connected with Casey Granfors to tie the game on a 28-yarder.

Tumblin, who also rushed 19 times for 161 yards and a TD, accounted for all the yardage on the game-winning drive. He completed three passes for 45 yards and rushed for the other 29 to set up the winning field goal.

“I told them to be calm and not let the moment get to them,” said Tumblin of the conversation in the huddle on the last drive.

The victory ends the Marauders’ (5-2, 1-1) two-game losing streak after opening the season with four straight wins.

“This may have been my biggest game yet, especially after losing the last two,” Tumblin said.

Farmer is a freelance writer.

