Point Loma battles back to defeat Lincoln in complete game

The fourth quarter may be turning into Point Loma’s friend.

After early-season frustrations in the final stanza, the Pointers scored 21 fourth-quarter points to come from behind and down host Lincoln 33-20 in a Western League matchup Friday night, spoiling homecoming for the Hornets.

The game was one of only what appeared to be a few in the county played to its completion despite widespread lightning.

“We played a great second half, especially pitching a shutout by the defense,” said Pointers coach Mike Hastings. “We were close a couple times in the second half, but we finally came through.”

The Hornets (5-3 Western League, 0-2 overall) were up by eight entering the last quarter. But Point Loma (5-3, 1-1) knotted the game when Kaden Gill took it in from a yard out and junior tight end Nick Riffle grabbed the two-point conversion with 5:24 left to play.

“I don’t even look at the stats, all that matters is the win,” said Gill, who finished with 118 yards rushing on 29 carries. “This win means the world – league and Division II seeding.”

A poor Lincoln punt set up Myles Bryant with the winning 1-yard TD with 1:24 left.

JL Skinner added a 25-yard interception return for a TD moments later.

Despite falling behind 7-0 early, Lincoln held a 20-12 halftime lead behind a couple big passes by quarterback Raymond Spriggs Jr.

The sophomore completed a pair of TD tosses in the opening half. First a 6-yarder to Don Chapman, followed by a nifty 50-yard catch and run by Kayshawn Smith. After catching a quick out, Smith made a pair of defenders miss at the 40, then raced untouched up the sideline for the score.

Farmer is a freelance writer.

