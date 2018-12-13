John Maffei's prep football state championship picks

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOWL GAMES

Complete schedule at cifstate.org

DIVISION 1-AA

Folsom (13-1) vs. Cathedral Catholic (12-1)

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: Cerritos College, Norwalk

Tickets: $15 adults; $10 high school students, seniors, children

Parking: Free

TV: Spectrum 84

Online: spectrumnews1.com/CIFfootball

Folsom preview: The Bulldogs are one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation, averaging 53.8 points a game. They scored 84 in a win over Fresno Central last week in the Northern California 1-AA title game. The only loss was 14-0 in the season opener to Concord De La Salle. QB Kaiden Bennett has completed 197-of-268 passes for 3,993 yards with 60 TDs and only 4 interceptions. He has thrown for more than 323 yards in 6 games with a high of 450 vs. Antelope. And he has rushed for 421 yards and 12 TDs. A 3-star recruit, he’s committed to Boise State. RB Daniyel Ngata, a 4-star recruit who lists Alabama, Michigan and Arizona State among his suitors, averages 11.2 yards on 85 rushes and 19.4 on 33 receptions. WR Elijhah Badger, a 4-star recruit who has Michigan, USC and Oregon on his list, has 51 catches for 1,067 yards and 20 TDs with 528 yards in returns. WR Joe Ngata, a Clemson commit, has 57 receptions for 1,169 yards and 21 TDs. As a team, the Bulldogs average 19.7 yards a completion. The defense, led by college recruits Caleb Nelson and Chandon Pierre, has 30 sacks, 64 tackles for losses and 21 interceptions. PK Bryce Buck has 101 points on 95 PATs and 2 FGs.

Cathedral Catholic preview: The Dons, who have won 12 in a row since an opening-week loss to a healthy La Costa Canyon, are a wing-T team, averaging more than 245 yards rushing on offense and 35 points. The Dons beat Harbor City Narbonne 24-21 two weeks ago to capture the Southern California Regional championship. TB Shawn Poma, the San Diego Section Offensive Player of the Year, is the main man with 1,659 yards and 19 TDs. He averages 10.1 yards a carry and has 7 catches for 188 yards and 2 TDs. He had a pair of TD runs against Narbonne, one for 80 yards. QB DJ Ralph has thrown for more than 1,200 yards and 16 TDs with 1 interception. Caleb Price is the change-of-pace QB. Zion Sorani is the big-play WR. The DBs, who will be tested by Folsom, include Jalen Dye, Brendan Davey, Nick Guerena and Matthew Surprenant. LBs Jordan Allen and Ethan Simley and DE Miles McCormick were all-section picks. PK Dean Janikowski is committed to Washington State.

Rankings: Folsom is No. 4 in California and No. 7 in the nation. Cathedral is No. 9 in the state and 35th in the nation.

History: Folsom is a 3-time state champion, beating Helix last season, Oceanside in 2014 and Gardena Serra in 2010. Cathedral has 2 state titles, beating Stockton St. Mary’s in 2008 and 2016.

Prediction: Cathedral Catholic 31, Folsom 28

DIVISION 3-AA

Menlo-Atherton (12-2) vs.Lincoln (11-4)

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Sequoia High, Redwood City

Online: nfhsnetwork.com

Menlo-Atherton preview: The Bears average 386.5 yards (173.1 rushing). QB Jack Alexander had completed 58-of-111 passes for 950 yards and 14 TDs with 4 interceptions in just 6 games. RB Deston Hawkins has rushed 189 times for 889 yards and 11 TDs, while Jaeden Barker has 72 carries for 625 yards and 6 TDs. The defense, led by Noa Ngalu and Daniel Heimuli, has 31 sacks. The Bears have won 10 games in a row since a loss to Valor Christian, beating Wilcox 33-28 to win the Central Section Division 1 title and Eureka 27-20 to become NoCal champion.

Lincoln preview: The high-powered Hornets have won six in a row, including Mira Mesa 23-3 in the San Diego Section Division II title game. Sophomore QB Raymond Spriggs has thrown for 2,067 yards and 20 TDs, while Chris Davila has 874 passing yards and 12 TDs. RB Carlito Nothaft has 178 carries for 1,273 yards and 16 scores. WR Jamahd Monroe has 57 catches for 1,254 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 22 yards a catch, while Keyshawn Smith has 44 catches for 954 yards and 14 TDs. Don Chapman has 1,666 yards rushing, receiving and on returns. Plus, he has 50 tackles and 3 interceptions as the anchor of the defense. Kenneth Stevenson (73 tackles) and T’ray Kirkland (67 tackles) clog up the middle.

History: Menlo-Atherton lost to Lancaster Paraclete in the 2016 3-AA game. Lincoln has never played for a state title since the system was revised in 2006.

Rankings: Menlo-Atherton is No. 49 in the state and 409 nationally. Lincoln is No. 51 in the state and 437 in the nation.

Prediction: Lincoln 31, Menlo-Atherton 28

DIVISION 5-A

San Diego (11-2) at Colfax (13-0)

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Online: nfhsnetwork.com

San Diego preview: The Cavers, who have won 11 in a row since an overtime loss to Lincoln, won the San Diego Section Division IV title, beating Kearny 42-14, then upset high-powered Temecula Linfield Christian 42-31 to capture the SoCal title. San Diego, which averages 374.3 yards and 41.8 points on offense, is led by QB Quinn O’Connor, who has thrown for 1,161 yards and 18 TDs with only 3 interceptions. San Diego has a solid ground attack with RBs Raiden Hunter (1,089 yards, 18 TDs), Mo Jackson (1,099 yards, 15 TDs) and Jayden Wickware (648 yards, 8 TDs). The team averages 8.6 yards a rush with 50 TDs. The Cavers defense is led by Hunter, Wickware, Eric Orfanos, Daniel Thomas , Ruben Villa and Jaliel Jackson. The unit has 22 sacks, 73 tackles for losses and 21 interceptions.

Colfax preview: Senior quarterback Alex Weir leads the way, passing for 2,562 yards and 38 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions. The undefeated Falcons haven’t played many close games. Aside from a one-point win and a three-point overtime triumph, average margin of victory for Colfax in the other 11 games is 34.6.

History: Neither San Diego nor Colfax, about halfway between Sacramento and Reno, has played for a state title.

Rankings: San Diego is No. 124 in the state, while Colfax is 80.

Prediction: Colfax 31, San Diego 24

DIVISION 6-A

Orange Glen (10-3) vs.San Francisco Lincoln (12-0)

When: Saturday, noon

Where: City College of San Francisco

Online: nfhsnetwork.com

Orange Glen preview: The Patriots won their first section title since 1967 with a 35-14 win over Francis Parker, then stunned Los Angeles Locke to take the SoCal crown. RB Cael Patterson has 2,321 yards rushing and 2,843 yards total offense. QB Ethan Villalobos has thrown for 776 yards and 8 TDs. MLB Julien Lesa has 118 tackles, while LB Carlos Galan has 82 tackles, 14 tackles for losses and 4 sacks. Ruben Ramirez has 72 tackles, 13 tackles for losses and 5 sacks, while Dylan Ewing-Villalobos has 84 tackles and returned an interception for a TD against Parker as did Christian Gonzalez Torres. Tristen Smith has 6 interceptions.

Lincoln preview: The Mustangs beat San Francisco Mission 53-0 to capture the San Francisco Section AAA title. The team is much like OG, attacking on the ground. QB Jovon Baker has thrown for 466 yards, but has 1,017 rushing yards and 13 TDs. RB Desean Crawford has 215 carries for 1,526 yards and 25 TDs. The team averages 7.5 yards a rush with 49 TDs. The defense, led by MLB Julian Aguirre and CB Jack Gaughan, has five shutouts.

History: Neither Lincoln nor Orange Glen has played for a state title.

Rankings: Orange Glen is No. 376 in the state, while Lincoln is 289.

Prediction: Orange Glen 21, Lincoln 20

Last week: 3-3. Season: 128-43.