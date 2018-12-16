SDSU football notebook: Prep QB from Washington makes commitment; Aztecs get acclimated to Frisco

San Diego State received a verbal commitment over the weekend from Joe Green, a 6-foot-4 quarterback at Skyline High in Sammamish, Wash.

Green, who made the announcement on Twitter, is a pro-style quarterback who has passed for 5,100 yards and 44 touchdowns the past two years for the Spartans. He also rushed this season for 218 yards and four TDs.

The commit comes just days before the NCAA’s early signing period, which begins Wednesday. The Aztecs have 15 scholarships available and SDSU head coach Rocky Long has said he expects to sign 7-9 players, with the remainder of the 2019 recruiting class arriving during the regular signing period in February.

Green had committed in June to Harvard , one of three Ivy League offers he received (with Columbia and Fordham).

He reopened his recruitment on Nov. 29 and, according to a tweet he made, received a scholarship over from SDSU on Dec. 2. Green sent out a tweet Saturday to announce his commitment to SDSU.

Green joins seven other players — five from California and two from Texas — who have made commitments to the Aztecs. He is the only quarterback among them.

SDSU is losing three-year starting quarterback Christian Chapman, a senior from Carlsbad High who plays his last game on Wednesday against Ohio in the Frisco Bowl.

Junior Ryan Agnew, who started seven games this season when Chapman was out with a knee injury, is among three veteran returners for SDSU.

The others are redshirt freshman Mark Salazar (Rancho Bernardo High) and true freshman Carson Baker (Helix High), who received a redshirt this season. Neither Salazar nor Baker has seen game action this year.

At 6-4, Green is one inch taller than both Salazar and Baker. Agnew is listed at 6-foot.

Green comes from a highly regarded program located 20 miles east of Seattle that has won seven state titles over the past two decades. Skyline compiled a 6-5 record this season.

Aztecs get after it in Frisco

The Aztecs arrived in Frisco on Saturday afternoon, conducted their first practice Sunday morning, then attended an NBA game between Sacramento and Dallas on Sunday night.

Of Sunday’s two-hour workout, SDSU head coach Rocky Long said:

“We had a really good practice this morning, so hopefully we’re getting ready to play. When you go to a bowl game, there are a lot of bowl activities that prevent you from really buckling them down because you have responsibilities. (They) want to show you a good time and you have to be involved and all of that.

“Hopefully the way we practiced shows we’re ready to play. I think they’re excited about being here and it seems that they’re having a good time. Let’s make sure they’re excited about playing football.”

SDSU quarterback Christian Chapman said there is incentive — both among seniors and underclassmen — for the Aztecs to do well.

“We just have to work on a few things and we’ll be ready for Wednesday,” Chapman said. “For the seniors, this is our last go-around, the last chapter of our college careers and for the young guys, they’re trying to finish the season with a win and go into the off-season with some momentum, so this is a big game for us.”

