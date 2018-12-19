Aztecs' early signing class small, but could be impactful

Game day often involves finding ways to occupy time until kickoff.

That was easy for San Diego State in the hours leading up to its game Wednesday night against Ohio in the Frisco Bowl, primarily because game day coincides with national signing day.

The NCAA ’s three-day early signing period, which was instituted last year, began Wednesday morning. The Aztecs had received letters of intent from 10 players by mid-morning. That was more than expected — SDSU head coach Rocky Long estimated two weeks ago that 7-9 players would sign — in what likely will be the smallest recruiting class in Long’s eight years as head coach.

SDSU has only 15 available scholarships available, largely due to the Aztecs’ small senior class. More spots could open up after the season — and before the February signing period — with typical attrition. Last year, three or four scholarships opened up from players leaving the program, either because of injuries or to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The first signed letter of intent SDSU received Wednesdau could have been hand-delivered to the Aztecs. It came from Justin Dinka, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back at Texas’ Marcus High. The school is located in Flower Mound, Texas. That’s just 25 miles from Frisco’s Toyota Stadium, where the SDSU-Ohio game is being played.

SDSU’s second signee could have done likewise. Kyron White, a 5-11, 180-pound defensive back, is from Texas’ Arlington High. That’s in Forth Worth, which is just 45 miles away.

Dinka and White carried on a Texas tradition for SDSU, which includes 10 players from the Lone Star State on its current roster.

SDSU’s early signing class last year included an unprecedented nine players from San Diego County schools. There was only one local player among this year’s group, but it was one of the county’s top players. Helix High linebacker Michael Shawcroft was the San Diego Section Defensive Player of the Year this season.

The Aztecs signed 17 players last year when the NCAA introduced the early signing date for the first time. That was more than two-thirds of the 24-player Class of 2018. The percentage approximated the national average of early signings. Some scouting services this year have predicted that 75-80 percent of signings for the Class of 2019 will come during the early period.

SDSU’s 2019 Recruiting Class

The NCAA’s 72-hour early signing window opened Wednesday morning (the regular signing period begins Feb. 6). Members of San Diego State’s 2019 Class will move from the verbal commitment list to the signed list as player signings become official over the next three days:

Signed national letters of intent

NAME | SCHOOL | POS. | HT, WT | SIGNED

Justin Dinka | Marcus (Texas) HS | RB | 5-11, 180 | Dec. 19

Notable: Speedy running back rushed 3,549 yards and 44 touchdowns over his three-year career at the school in Flower Mound, Texas. Chose SDSU over a dozen other offers, including 10 from Power Five schools. Also competes on school’s track team.

Garret Fountain | Turlock HS | DL | 6-4, 215 | Dec. 19

Notable: Versatile enough to have played quarterback, tight end and defensive end for the Bulldogs, but he settled in at linebacker on the team’s highly-rated defense. Ideal fit up front in SDSU’s 3-3-5 defense. Has the size to disrupt passing game and speed to go make plays.

Joe Green | Skyline (Wash.) HS | QB | 6-4, 215 | Dec. 19

Notable: Pro-style QB who passed for 5,100 yards and 44 touchdowns the past two years for the Spartans. He also rushed this season for 218 yards and four TDs. Originally committed to Harvard before re-opening recruitment and choosing SDSU over the weekend.

Anthony Landphere | Mountain View St. Francis HS | TE | 6-5, 220 | Dec. 19

Notable: He has the size SDSU looks for at a position that is critical in blocking for the run game. Displayed some ball-catching ability as well for a Lancers team that went 11-3 this season. Two-sport standout also plays basketball.

Shawn Nielsen | Newport Beach JSerra Catholic HS | DL | 6-2, 265 | Dec. 19

Notable: Likes to get after the quarterback. He totaled 22 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries over the past three seasons. Also displayed an ability to frustrate kickers, blocking three field goals during his prep career. Was used on occasion at running back this season in some goal-line situations, scoring two touchdowns.

Michael Shawcroft | Helix HS | LB | 6-2, 215 | Dec. 19

Notable: He helped Helix to Division I championship appearance, leading Highlanders defense that was among county’s best. Carries a 4.2 GPA. Second straight San Diego Section Defensive Player of the Year signed by SDSU, joining former Helix teammate Rashad Scott for the distinction.

Nassir Sims | Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge HS | DT | 6-2, 295 | Dec. 19

Notable: Energetic player had double-digit sacks this season while helping Scorpions reached the Division 4A semifinals. Originally committed to Washington State, but switched to SDSU when offer fell through.

Daniel To’oto’o | Mesa (Ariz.) Skyline HS | DL | 6-3, 230 | Dec. 19

Notable: He highlighted a strong senior season with 12 sacks among his 58 tackles, along with eight quarterback hurries, two pass deflections and an interception. He comes from the same school as former SDSU defensive end Alex Barrett, who was a two-time all- Mountain West selection.

Kyle Trombley | Yorba Linda HS | OL | 6-5, 260 | Dec. 19

Notable: Big presence on the offensive line for the Mustangs, helping the team to the Division IV playoffs. Stationed at right tackle, where he opened holes in the running game and provided strong pass protection as well.

Kyron White | Arlington (Texas) HS | DB | 5-11, 180 | Dec. 19

Notable: Ball-hawking defender who seems to be in on nearly every tackle for the Colts. Can also return kickoffs and punts. He chose SDSU over half a dozen other offers, including Mountain West rival Nevada .

Verbal Commitments

NAME | SCHOOL | POS. | HT, WT | COMMITTED

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson | Harbor City Narbonne HS | OL | 6-6, 260 | June 2018

Notable: He and Narbonne teammate Brionne Penny made verbal commitments to SDSU in June. Big presence on line for Gauchos team that advanced to CIF state Division 1-AA Southern California Regional Bowl game.

Brionne Penny | Harbor City Narbonne HS | ATH | 6-3, 190 | June 2018

Notable: Aztecs fans may be familiar with his brother — former running back Rashaad Penny. The younger Penny was a dual-threat quarterback during the 2016-17 seasons at Norwalk High before transferring to Narbonne. Perhaps even more versatile than his brother, Penny could fit in on offense, defense or special teams. He had a touchdown run for Narbonne in 24-21 lost to Cathedral Catholic in the CIF state Division 1-AA Southern California Regional Bowl game.

kirk.kenney@sduniontribune.com / on Twitter: @sdutkirKDKenney